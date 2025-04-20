Samsung T5 Evo $200 $221 Save $21 The Samsung T5 Evo is a portable SSD with 4TB of storage, that is quite durable and comes in a compact size. Right now, you can score this portable SSD for less as it drops to just $200. $200 at Amazon

Sometimes it can get stressful when it comes to managing your data, which is why it's always a good idea to have a simple and reliable way to back up your files without spending a ton of money. While cloud storage is an option, we think local storage is a better solution, which is where this Samsung T5 Evo portable SSD comes into play.

Related 3 reasons an external SSD has become an integral part of daily life As external SSD's have seen skyrocketing capacity and increased portability, keeping one on me for offline file management has become a must.

For a limited time, you can score the 4TB model for one of its lowest prices to date. The drive is being discounted to just $200, which is far below its original retail price. So if you've been looking for a compact and reliable way to store your data, now's going to be great time to pick one up.

What's great about the Samsung T5 Evo portable SSD?

So you now know that the Samsung T5 Evo is small and reliable, but what about the performance? Well, you're going to be looking at data transfer speeds that max out at 460MB/s. For the most part, this isn't the fastest portable SSD out there, but it's still pretty good, and more importantly, you're getting a lot of storage capacity at 4TB.

Like other portable SSD solutions, this drive is going to be relatively durable, being able to handle small bumps and drops. In addition, you're also going to get excellent security as well, thanks to the AES-256 hardware encryption. There's also a key ring built-in that makes it easy to travel with. For the most part, you can't really ask for much more at this price.

Just be sure to pick this one up quickly before the deal's gone. Or if you're still on the fence, then be sure to check out some other portable SSDs we'd recommend.