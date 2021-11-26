The Samsung T7 1TB SSD has dropped to its lowest price of $110 for Black Friday

The Samsung T7 portable SSD needs no introduction. It’s one of the most popular storage drives on the market. It’s also the top pick in our collection of the best portable SSDs you can buy in 2021. We can’t recommend this SSD enough, especially now that it has dropped to a new low price of $110 for Black Friday. It’s a fantastic deal for this 1TB SSD as it normally goes for around $170 or even higher at times. You can scoop up the T7 portable SSD at that price in either Black, Blue, or Red color.

Samsung T7 1TB SSD The Samsung T7 is a super-fast portable SSD with impressive read and write speeds of 1,050 Mb/s and 1,000 MB/s respectively.

The Samsung T7 portable SSD is a reliable storage drive that offers impressive transfer speeds. The T7 delivers nearly double the read and write speeds compared to the last-gen T5 SSD. But most importantly, it only weighs 58g and is small enough to fit inside your pocket. It’s, without a doubt, one of the most portable SSDs around.

Samsung T7 Touch 1TB SSD The Samsung T7 Touch is an advanced version of the regular T7 SSD. This one comes with a fingerprint scanner for added security.

The Samsung T7 SSD is also available in a couple of different capacities, and they’re all on sale right now. You can also grab the 500GB variant of the T7 SSD for just $80 and the 2TB version for $250 right now. These are great prices, but only the 1TB version is at an all-time low price. Notably, you can also buy the 1TB T7 Touch version of the drive from Amazon and save $40. The T7 Touch is a more advanced version of the SSD with a fingerprint sensor and an LED indicator for added security.

