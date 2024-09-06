Samsung T7 $280 $480 Save $200 The Samsung T7 is a solid SSD that can reach speeds up to 1,050MB/s. It comes in a few color options, too, so you can get something a bit more unique to you and this model comes with 4TB of storage, which should be plenty. Right now, you can score a fantastic discount that knocks 42% off for a limited time. $280 at Amazon

The Samsung T7 is an excellent drive if you're looking for something compact and quick. Right now, you can score the 4TB model for a great price, with Amazon knocking 42% off the original price of the portable SSD, driving it down to $279.99 for a limited time.

Of course, this is still quite a bit, but this price is near the all-time low for this drive, which makes this deal one that you'll want to hop on if you're thinking about buying a portable SSD. Just make sure to get this deal while you can because it won't be around for long.

What's great about the Samsung T7 portable SSD?

As mentioned before, this drive is going to offer great performance and also comes in an extremely compact size that's perfect for taking with you on the go. The drive is also quite light, coming in at just 72 grams, and also features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port that can transfer files relatively quickly, maxing out at around 1,000 MB/s.

In addition, you also get security features as well, like AES 256-bit encryption. While it may look fragile, this drive is actually pretty durable, offering drop protection from up to six feet. This portable SSD also has an IP65 rating, which means it can also survive in wet and dusty environments.

The drive is perfect for all your back-up needs and can even be used as a daily drive to share with family and friends. Overall, you won't find a better portable SSD than this one for the price. So get it while you can, and save big on Samsung's T7 portable SSD, which's now 42% off. Or if you need a little more protection, you might want to look into Samsung's T7 Shield SSD.