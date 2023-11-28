Samsung T7 $100 $130 Save $30 The Samsung T7 is a solid SSD that can reach speeds up to 1,050MB/s. It comes in a few color options, too, so you can get something a bit more unique to you. $100 at Amazon

The Samsung T7 series delivers when it comes to speed, style, and durability. So it's easy to see why the drive is one of the best portable SSDs you can buy right in 2023. With that said, we've uncovered this fantastic deal on a 2TB Samsung T7 drive that's now down to its lowest price ever.

What's great about the Samsung T7?

Samsung really hit it out of the park when it comes to the T7 portable SSD. You're getting a design that not only looks good, but is also quite durable with its exterior casing that can withstand drops up to two meters. Furthermore, it's ultra-compact, which makes it ideal for use with pretty much any device that it's compatible with laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets, and more.

When it comes to the performance, you're looking at read and write speeds that come in at around 1,000 MB/s, and great data transfer rates thanks to the drive's USB 3.2 Gen 2 port. In addition to quick transfer rates, the drive can be secured using an AES 256-bit encrypted password, which makes it easy to keep all your important files secure.

Overall, this drive is perfect for anyone that wants to grab a lot of quick storage for a fair price. While the 2TB is the most ideal size since it's currently on sale, you can also purchase the drive in 500GB and 1TB size options. Also, the drive is available in three colors, Red, Black, and Blue. So be sure to grab this drive while you can, because this sale won't last long.