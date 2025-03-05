Samsung T7 $130 $270 Save $140 The Samsung T7 is a solid SSD that can reach speeds up to 1,050MB/s. It comes in a few color options, too, so you can get something a bit more unique to you. $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy $130 at Samsung

Portable SSDs are the way to go if you're for storage that's fast and reliable. The Samsung T7 is one of our favorite portable SSDs, and it's now down to a great price. For a limited time, you can score more than half off the 2TB model that now comes in at $130. This is one of the best prices we've seen in quite some time, which makes it the perfect time to buy. Just be sure to act quickly, or you might miss it.

What's great about Samsung's T7 portable SSD?

Not only is this drive compact and light, weighing in at just 72 grams, but you also get excellent performance as well, thanks to the USB 3.2 Gen 2 port that provides read speeds that max out at 1,050MB/s and write speeds of 1,000MB/s.

While it may seem like a fragile piece of hardware, this portable SSD is still quite durable, being able to withstand drops of up to six feet, along with extreme temperatures. Furthermore, you also get an IP65 rating, which means it will be protected from dust and moisture.

Just in case you need to store some critical files for safe keeping, this drive will keep your data secure with support for AES 256-bit hardware encryption. And you also get excellent compatibility as well, with use for Windows, Mac, Android, and Linux.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this drive. It delivers on all levels and is now priced well below retail. Of course, if you're still on the fence, you can always check out some other portable SSDs we recommend.