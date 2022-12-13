Samsung T7 1TB SSD Samsung T7 $150 $230 Save $80 If you're looking for a compact SSD drive, the Samsung T7 is a pretty solid option that has good read and write speeds. $150 at Samsung

If you've been looking for an external storage option, look no further, as Samsung's T7 external SSD is one of the best options available. The drive is compact, sleek, and has performance numbers to back up its higher price tag. Thankfully, the drive is now on sale during Samsung's deals for the holidays, knocking up to 35 percent off for a limited time.

The Samsung T7 drive is built with a solid aluminum unibody case, making it resistant to bumps and drops, and it can even withstand a fall from up to six feet. The case also has an advanced thermal solution that uses Samsung's Dynamic Thermal Guard, which keeps it cool for optimal performance. When it comes to numbers, we're looking at up to 1,050 MBs a second on read, and up to 1,000 MBs a second on write.

For the most part, this is a superb drive that comes in svelte but packs a lot of performance and features. The T7 drive is available in three sizes: 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The 2TB model is currently 35 percent off, bringing it down to $150. The 1TB model is also on sale for $100, while the 500GB model is just $75. You can choose a number of colors for each option, with the drive coming in Metallic Red, Indigo Blue, and Titan Gray.

The T7 drive has a limited three-year warranty, but Samsung doesn't list a mean time to failure (MTTF) for its drive. But, as a large storage manufacturer, the T7 should be fairly reliable. If interested, you can grab one directly from Samsung, but be sure to do it quickly, as the sale will only be around for a limited time.