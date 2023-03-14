Samsung T7 $80 $100 Save $20 If you're looking for a 1TB portable SSD, then this model from Samsung is the best you can find. Now available for $80, down from its usual $100, this is the best price we've seen for this super useful device. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

The Samsung T7 is the best portable SSD you can buy right now, allowing you to save money on a purchase that will be super helpful for you in the long run. With an MSRP of $100, the Samsung T7 was already a great purchase, but at $80, it's the obvious choice in a sea of options.

Why you'll love the Samsung T7

There are so many portable SSD options currently available on the market, some for quite a bit of money, others more budget-friendly. Well, the Samsung T7 is a great choice for loads of reasons. First of all, you can get the T7 in your color of choice - Metallic Red, Indigo Blue, and Titan Gray. The drives are made of aluminum and have a sleek finish. They're fairly slim, so they'll fit in your pocket or your bag without a problem. Weighing just two ounces, the T7 is also super light.

The SSD features a USB-C 3.2 port and Samsung claims you can reach transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s, so you'll get to transfer any file you need in no time. Whether you plan to use the SSD to store work documents, games, movies, or family pictures, it doesn't really matter because everything will be equally protected.

Speaking of which, the T7 comes with 256-bit hardware encryption, so as long as you don't use "1234" as a password, your files will be safe. The only thing you'll need to be careful about is dropping this one into a puddle since the T7 has no IP rating. It is, however, shock resistant, so you shouldn't worry if it slips out of your hand, for instance. These deals don't live forever, so hurry up and place your order so you can get the new Samsung T7 delivered to you as early as possible.