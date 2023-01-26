Source: Samsung Samsung T7 Portable SSD $95 $105 Save $10 If you're looking for a great portable external drive you can take with you anywhere, the Samsung T7 is a fabulous option. Now down to a great price, the T7 gives you all the storage space you need for work, gaming, entertainment, and so on. $95 at Samsung $95 at Best Buy $95 at Amazon

The Samsung T7 is now available for $95 for the 1TB capacity option and $75 for the 500GB one. The 2TB option is also on sale, available for $200 on Best Buy, $154 on Amazon, and $160 on the Samsung Store. This is one of the best portable SSDs we've seen, particularly because they're reliable, slim, fast, and look great.

The T7 comes in multiple color options, so you can choose between Indigo Blue, Titan Gray, and Metallic Red. The portable storage device is made out of aluminum which looks neat and will help protect the device against some bumps here and there. Plus, it's super light, so you can easily carry it in your pocket if you need to, weighing just 2 ounces. On the other hand, this model has no IP rating, so make sure to keep it away from too much dust and water.

The SSD from Samsung has a USB-C 3.2 port that will help you transfer data at speeds of up to 10Gbps. According to the spec sheet, the SSD has 1,050MB/s read and 1,000MB/s write speeds, which is quite impressive.

Basically, you can use it for any work you need to get done, and with those speeds, you can even play games stored on it. It's a great way to take your favorite entertainment with you anywhere you go, store your documents and pictures offline, and so on. Go ahead and grab one of these great-priced Samsung portable SSDs while they're still available with a discount.