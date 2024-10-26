Samsung T7 Shield $150 $285 Save $135 A durable, speedy SSD drive with tons of storage. Samsung's T7 Shield is one of our favorite portable SSDs and it's now coming in way under its original retail at just $150. $150 at Amazon

Samsung has been making some of the best SSDs that you can buy over the past few years, offering a variety of options for your PC, laptop, and even the PlayStation 5. As you might expect, the brand also makes some of the best portable SSDs as well, with its T7 Shield being one of the most durable available.

You can now grab a T7 Shield 2TB model for $150 for a limited time. This price is 47% lower than the original retail price, and is one of the lowest prices we've seen in the past few months. So if you've been looking for a portable SSD that offers great performance, but can also withstand some drops and bumps, the Samsung T7 Shield is going to be for you.

What's great about the Samsung T7 Shield?

Not only does it deliver excellent performance with sequential read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 1,000MB/s, but you also get sustained speeds thanks to Samsung's thermal management system.

In addition to great speeds, you also get tons of storage space with this particular drive coming in with 2TB. But what makes this drive special is that it has an IP65 rating, making it resistant to dust and moisture.

Furthermore, it also has a durable casing that allows it to withstand bumps and drops. Of course, it also has security features as well that will protect the data from being accessed by unwanted people.

And of course, this drive is compatible with all types of devices, like computers, laptops, game consoles, smartphones, tablets, and more. Perhaps best of all, the portable looks good and is still quite compact, making it easy to carry with you.

Overall, you really can't find much wrong with this drive. It delivers on all fronts and is priced to move at with this current deal. So if you've been looking for a portable SSD, this is going to be the one. Just get it while it's one sale to save.