Samsung's always improving its T-series portable SSDs and in its seventh generation, the company's pulled out all the stops, offering impressive read and write speeds, incredible reliability, while also packaging it into a rugged casing. The Samsung T7 Shield 4TB portable SSD is one of the best portable SSD options available, and it's now on sale.The current discount is phenomenal, knocking $130 off, making it an excellent time to buy.

What's great about the Samsung T7 Shield 4TB portable SSD?

The drive is incredibly compact, light, and rugged. It comes in at roughly the size of a credit card and measures in a 0.5 inches thick. Furthermore, it can withstand drops from around 10 feet and has an IP65 rating just in case it gets caught in any wet environments. When it comes to the read speeds it's up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds are around the same at 1,000 MB/s. Best of all this device is versatile, able to be used to computers, smartphones, PlayStation, and even cameras with support for external recording.

Why buy Samsung's T7 Shield 4TB portable SSD?

There are lots of portable storage solutions out there, but Samsung has consistently been at the top. The Samsung T7 Shield 4TB portable SSD is no exception, providing excellent reliability and durability. The drive comes with three years of warranty, and for a limited time can be had for just $220. The drive can be purchased directly from Samsung or retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. So, if you're in the need for a new drive or want to upgrade an older one, now's your chance.