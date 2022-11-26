Source: Samsung Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD $150 $290 Save $140 Samsung's T7 Shield is the external SSD that I use for my most important data. It has a rugged exterior that protects against drops and jolts, it has an IP65 rating to keep our dust and water, and its offers excellent read and write speeds via USB 3.2 (Gen 2). The 2TB version available in Beige, Black, and Blue colors is currently enjoying a huge discount for Black Friday. $150 at Amazon $150 at Samsung

I've used a lot of different storage solutions over the years to keep my data safe, but I recently switched over to Samsung's (relatively) new T7 Shield rugged external SSD as an everyday carry. I work with a lot of different media for my job and for various hobbies, and it's always nice knowing that my data is extra safe when I need to leave the home or office. The "Shield" name comes from its rubbery shell that provides extra protection against drops and jolts up to three meters, as well as its IP65 rating for water and dust resistance.

If you're hard on your equipment, this might just be the thing that saves your data from annihilation. Samsung and Amazon both have the largest 2TB models on sale for $150 for Black Friday. Grab either Beige, Black, or Blue colors to best suit your style.

Why I love the Samsung T7 Shield SSD

Samsung sent me a couple of these drives to test out earlier this year, and I immediately fell in love. These drives are super compact, to the point where they're about the same size as a credit card (though thicker). The protective coating has ridges that help you keep a tight grip even if you get the SSD wet, and it also adds three-meter drop protection.

What really sets it apart from the T7 (our pick for best portable SSD) and T7 Touch is the IP65 water and dust resistance rating, especially important for photographers working in the field. I don't do anything nearly as daring, but I can drop my SSD into a laptop bag and not have to worry about it getting damaged. I also don't have to worry about getting caught in the rain if it's in my back pocket.

The T7 Shield is durable, and it's also secure. It might lack the fingerprint reader that the T7 Touch offers, but it includes 256-bit AES encryption with a password of your choosing. Misplacing the drive won't have the new owner looking through all of your files. And what would an external SSD be without snappy transfer speeds? The T7 Shield is capable of hitting 1,050MB/s read and 1,000MB/s write speeds, allowing you to transfer huge files in a matter of moments. Samsung ships each drive with USB-C and USB-A cables to help you connect to more devices.

These drives don't come cheap, and I've been recommending them even at full price. That's all changed this Black Friday, with prices for the biggest 2TB models dropping to $150 at both Amazon and Samsung's official site. This is the lowest price I've seen for these 2TB drives, putting them at around the same price the 1TB models usually retail for. If you've been looking for a quality SSD with extra protection, this is one of the best you'll find.