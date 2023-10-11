Source: Samsung Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD $100 $126 Save $26 The Samsung T7 Shield rugged SSD is compact and durable, and it's really the only external storage I use on a daily basis. Models with 2TB and 4TB of storage are down to their lowest prices ever, but only while Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is still going on. $100 at Amazon (2TB) $200 at Amazon (4TB)

I can never seem to have enough external storage, and anyone who has a tendency to back up their data on the regular will know exactly what I'm talking about. Even if you don't keep extensive data backups, having an external SSD around for quick file transfers and temporary storage can save you time and headaches.

Samsung makes a lot of great storage solutions, but one option I use every day is the rugged T7 Shield. It's available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, and Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event has the latter two sizes on sale for as cheap as they've ever been. The 2TB version costs $100, while the 4TB version costs $200.

Why you'll love the Samsung T7 Shield

Samsung's T7 Shield is the perfect external SSD for travelers and field workers thanks to its rugged design, but it's also suited for practically anyone else (including myself) who wants to add some extra protection for their data. The T7 Shield is slightly larger and heavier than the standard T7 SSD, but that's due to a protective rubberized shell.

This additional protection bumps the drop rating from two meters up to three meters, and it also adds IP65-rated water and dust resistance. You're not going to want to take it swimming with you, but you can get it wet without risking your files. The drive comes with a three-year warranty.

I tested performance in my Samsung T7 Shield review, getting about 1,065MB/s read and 960MB/s write speeds. I reviewed the 1TB model, and you'll likely see slightly better speeds with the larger capacities. You don't get a fingerprint reader like in the T7 Touch, but the Shield has 256-bit AES encryption with password protection.

The T7 Shield's larger 2TB and 4TB capacities are down to their lowest prices ever for October Prime Day, and I'm recommending the rugged SSD to everyone who's asking for some killer deals. Pick up the 2TB version for $100 and the 4TB version for $200, saving you about 21% and 19%, respectively.

Don't forget to have a look at more of the best Prime Day PC accessory deals as well as the best Prime Day SSD deals for more worthwhile savings.