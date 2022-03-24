Grab a 2TB Samsung T7 external SSD for just $176 today

External drives can be a great way to use larger (or just more) files wherever you are, especially faster solid state external drives. No matter if you’re running out of storage on your laptop, you need a way to quickly move large files from one device to another, or some other reason, the 2TB Samsung T7 Portable SSD might be just what you need. The drive is on sale right now for $176, a savings of $44 from the usual price, and $154 from the original MSRP.

The Samsung T7 Portable SSD is a compact external solid state drive, which is available in multiple capacities, but the 2TB drive seems to be the only one on sale at the moment. It has a UBS 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port for connectivity, and Samsung includes cables in the box for connecting to other Type-C devices (modern laptops, Android tablets, etc.) or a standard USB Type-A port.

Performance on this drive is much higher than you’d get from the average flash drive, with Samsung advertising read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s, and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s. Most reviews say actual speeds are a bit lower — PCMag reported reads of around 958MB/s and writes of around 921 MB/s — but that’s still significantly faster than the average USB drive or SATA 3 internal SSD. Unless you’re working with massive video files or something else that requires the most data bandwidth possible, you should be fine here.

Samsung T7 SSD (2TB) This compact 2TB external SSD drops to $176 at Newegg when you enter code EMCBQ2438 at checkout. You might need to create a (free) Newegg account to use the code. Buy at Newegg

Besides data speeds, the drive is small enough to easily fit in a pocket or small bag pocket, and isn’t as heavy as external mechanical drives. Samsung also says the drive can easily withstand drops from six feet, and the drive is backed by a three-year limited warranty.

If you’re looking for internal SSDs instead of an external drive, check out our roundup of the best SSDs.