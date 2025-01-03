Your changes have been saved Samsung T9 Portable SSD $170 $220 Save $50 The Samsung T9 Portable SSD is fast, rugged, and one of the most reliable external SSDs out there. $170 at Samsung $170 at Amazon

There are lots of portable SSD options available right now. But if you're looking to go with the best, then the Samsung T9 portable SSD is going to be the one. This is our current top pick when it comes to portable SSDs, offering plenty of storage at 2TB and excellent performance numbers as well. Perhaps best of all is that it's down to its lowest price.

While Samsung has it normally priced at $220, it can be had for $50 less, bringing it down to just $170 for a limited time. Again, this is the lowest price to date, so if you've been eyeing this particular model or need a portable SSD, now's going to be a great time to shop.

What's great about Samsung's T9 SSD?

While this portable SSD is great for backing up your files, it really excels when using it on the fly, like editing videos directly from the drive or recording videos to the SSD from your iPhone. Of course, in order to be able to do this, you need a drive that's capable of this kind of performance.

And we're happy to report that the Samsung T9 is more than capable, offering read and write speeds that top out at 2,000MB/s. Just like Samsung's other portable SSDs, this model is also quite durable, offering protection against drops, water, and dust. It can even survive in extreme temperatures as well.

You get single USB-C port to work with, which shouldn't be a problem for most people, as it can work with most devices without any additional software. This makes it perfect for PCs, laptops, tablets, and even smartphones. Overall, this drive really does it all, and is our top pick for many reasons.

And while it used to cost quite a bit, it's now down to its lowest price to date for the 2TB model, coming in at just $170 from Samsung and Amazon. If the 2TB isn't enough, you can always spend more and go with the 4TB model, or if you need less, there's also a 1TB model as well.