If you're looking for storage that's fast, durable, and can be used on the go — there's no better solution than going with a portable SSD. While there are plenty of great portable SSD options out there, Samsung's T9 series is going to be the best that you can buy in 2024. Not only does this portable SSD come with tons of storage at 4TB, but it's also extremely fast when it comes to performance.

The only downside of this drive is that it costs quite a bit, with the 4TB model having an MSRP of $550. Luckily, we're now seeing a huge discount on this model that drops the price by 45%. For a limited time, you can score Samsung's T9 portable SSD for a great price as it drops to $300. It isn't cheap, but you're also getting tons of value here, so don't miss out.

What's great about Samsung's T9 portable SSD?

This is one of those devices that can really do it all, and really do it all really well. Despite the drive being extremely compact, it also offers tons of storage space, with this particular model coming with 4TB.

In addition, you're also getting a drive that offers great performance, with read and write speeds that max out at 2,000MB/s. This speed is sustained thanks to Samsung's thermal technologies that prevent the drive from operating outside ideal temperatures.

As you might expect, this drive has a wide range of uses. Not only is it great for laptops and tablets, but it can also be used with smartphones as well. The drive even supports direct recording, if your phone is capable.

Best of all, this portable SSD offers excellent durability, with the ability to withstand bumps and drops. As stated before, this drive isn't cheap, but it's also the best portable SSD that you can buy right now.

So if you've been looking to expand your storage, and want a reliable, fast, and durable drive, then this Samsung T9 is going to be right up your alley.