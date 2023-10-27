Samsung T9 Portable SSD 4TB model $250 $400 Save $150 The fastest portable SSD you can buy right now. Samsung's T9 portable SSD drive offers impressive read and write speeds and is now priced well below retail, coming in at 38% off for a limited time. $250 at Amazon

If you're looking for one of the best portable SSDs available, the Samsung T9 is going to be it. This portable SSD recently made its debut and features USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 which offers lightning fast read and write speeds up to 2,000MB/s. With that kind of speed, you can use it for almost anything, and right now, it's being discounted to its lowest price to date.

For a limited time, you can score 38% off this drive, which brings down the 4TB drive to just $249.99. What makes this deal incredible is not only the price, but the speed at which this discount's appeared. This drive was just announced at the beginning of the month and now, less than a month later, we're seeing this steep discount.

What's great about the Samsung T9 portable SSD?

As far as what makes this drive special, it has to be the T9's ability to sustain its super quick read and write speeds. That means if you're doing large transfers with loads of data, you're going to be getting up to 2,000MB/s throughout the whole transfer process if the SSD is compatible with the device. In addition, you're getting reliability, with Samsung's storage solutions being some of the best in the industry.

Of course, you're going to be getting durability as well too with the drive being capable of handling extreme temperatures and drops up to ten feet. If that wasn't enough, the drive offers AES 256-bit hardware encryption, keeping your data safe at all times. This is the drive you want if you're looking to store it securely but also get excellent transfer rates. Just be sure to grab it while the deal's still in place to save big.