Portable SSDs are an absolute must if you're someone that needs to back up a lot of devices on the fly. Not only is it convenient because it's compact, but it's also lightning quick thanks to its excellent transfer rates. Of course, there are portable SSDs that perform way above the norm and this Samsung T9 model is a prime example. Not only does it pack tons of storage space at 4TB, but it also offers top-tier performance as well.

With that said, it's now available with a pretty big discount that drops the price by $205. Samsung's T9 portable SSD is now $345, which is a pretty good price for a fast and reliable SSD. And while this is still a pretty big sum, this is definitely one to consider if you've been looking to grab some storage that's going to be reliable, fast, and priced fairly.

What's great about Samsung's T9 portable SSD?

This Samsung portable SSD is one that you need to get if you're looking for a drive that's quick and provides lots of storage. Perhaps one of the more important highlights of this drive is that it provides sustained read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. This is great if you're someone that needs to download or write files to this drive in the most efficient manner possible.

As you might expect, Samsung is using some quality parts to achieve these kinds of speeds, with thermal technology that provides sustained performance. The drive can be used for any number of things, like recording videos in Pro Res 4K at 60fps on an iPhone. And if all of that wasn't enough, the drive is durable and can withstand drops up to three meters.

If that wasn't enough, Samsung also provides a five-year limited warranty for any types of defects that might arise during use. Plus, you can always monitor the health of the drive using Samsung's Magician software, or if you really want to live on the edge, you can just rely on the internal protection that will keep your data safe when it comes near failure. This drive is definitely the one to get if you're obsessed about performance.

So get this deal while you can because, at $200 off, it won't be around for long. And if you're still on the fence and want to check out some other options, we also have some great SSD recommendations as well.