Samsung teases new foldables are coming at its Galaxy Unpacked event in August

In case you’re not in the loop, Samsung is about to introduce to the market new foldable smartphones under its Galaxy Z series, following up on the success of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip from last year. Both devices were modestly successful despite their steep price tags, consistently ending up in the opinion mill as some of the best phones Samsung has offered yet. Now, Samsung has sent out invitations for its next Galaxy Unpacked event, where Samsung is teasing the announcement of these new foldable smartphones.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on August 11th, 2021, from 8 PM ET / 5 PM ET. The phones that are expected to be announced during this event are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which serve as refreshes for both of Samsung’s current offerings in the foldable space. Both phones are expected to launch with the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, just like Samsung’s current flagship phones, as well as up to 16 GB of RAM and a 7.6-inch foldable panel in the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and a 6.9-inch panel in the case of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Not much else is expected during this event.

If you’re excited about the new foldables, Samsung also has a promo offer for you. The company says that customers who reserve early can gain access to exclusive offers from Samsung, including 12 free months of Samsung Care+, up to an extra $200 trade-in credit, and a special pre-order offer. Based on previous years, these offers take already great offers and make them even better so if you’re interested in the new foldables, make sure you head over to this link to reserve now!