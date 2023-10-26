Key Takeaways Samsung introduces Temporary Cloud Backup, offering users unlimited storage for up to 30 days for free, allowing them to safely back up data.

Users can upload all forms of data, including audio, video, documents, and even private files within the Secure Folder, and restore it whenever needed.

The new service supports third-party apps and is part of Maintenance Mode, ensuring data can still be accessed and recovered after repairs on Samsung devices.

Samsung has announced a major update to its cloud storage service with the launch of 'Temporary Cloud Backup' that promises to offer users unlimited free storage for up to 30 days. The service will allow users to upload data from their smartphones or computers to Samsung Cloud storage for later use, such as when users are waiting for the delivery of their new device or when getting a smartphone repaired.

Temporary Cloud Backup is completely free and has no overall storage limit, although individual file sizes are capped at 100GB. The offer extends to all forms of data, including audio, video, documents, and even private files within the Secure Folder. Samsung says that the uploaded data will be securely stored for up to 30 days from the date of the initial backup, during which time users will be able to restore it whenever they want. After 30 days, the data will be automatically deleted.

Image: Samsung

Temporary Cloud Backup will not be restricted only to Samsung apps and services, and will support third-party apps as well. The company is offering the new service as part of Maintenance Mode, a privacy feature that enables users to block unauthorized persons from accessing their personal information when handing over a device for repairs. The new backup service ensures that all kinds of data on their device can be safely backed up for recovery after repairs.

It is worth noting that the temporary backup feature was initially introduced last January as part of Samsung's Maintenance Mode, and my colleague Adam Conway even used it in Ireland while replacing his Galaxy S23 Ultra, running One UI 6 Beta. It's not immediately clear why Samsung didn't publicize the feature earlier, but it could be that the company was testing it with a small number of users, and is only now starting to roll it out more widely.

In its press release, Samsung said that Temporary Cloud Backup will mitigate the risks of users losing access to data on lost, stolen or broken smartphones and tablets. The process is also protected by Samsung Account’s two-factor authentication, meaning the data is safe from unauthorized access. The new feature will be rolled out globally this fall to all Galaxy smartphones and tablets running One UI 6, starting with Galaxy S and Z series smartphones in South Korea.