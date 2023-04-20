For years now, Samsung has been making many of the best Android phones. From flagships like the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra to mid-range monsters like the Galaxy A54, it's usually a Samsung device when most people think of Android phones. But it's hard to argue that the level of success that Samsung has enjoyed wouldn't have been possible without Google. This is why recent reports of the South Korean techno-giant ditching Google Search in favor of Microsoft's Bing might be a head-scratcher, especially considering how dominant Google is in the search engine world, not to mention taking into consideration the agreements OEMs make with Google in order to provide those services on the various devices.

However, while it may seem surprising on the surface that Samsung would choose Bing, those who've followed Samsung for the past few years may not be as caught off guard by the rumor. Plus, Bing has recently gotten a huge boost. Microsoft debuted Bing Chat in February 2023, and this update quickly pushed the daily active user number to over 100 million to secure Bing's spot as the number two search engine in the world.

Switching to Bing isn't just about opting for a different search engine; because Bing isn't just another search engine anymore. And that means there are now alternatives to Google Search that offer more than basic internet queries. This is why this rumor may be less about replacing Google as the default search provider and more about the power of Bing Chat in place of Bixby, Samsung's own voice assistant.

"I think that if Samsung is truly going down this path that it is looking for alternatives to Google, which has been so dominant in search for so long," Anshel Sag, principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, told XDA.

A change to Bing may be smart business, but not necessarily smart

When the rumor first broke, the stock market gave a pretty big indicator as to how significant Samsung's switch to Bing could be with a hit to Alphabet's (Google's parent company) stock price. While Samsung has never been Google exclusive (it's been featuring Microsoft Office apps for some time now), to say it has nothing to do with Bing Chat would be silly.

Bing Chat utilizes ChatGPT as the technology that supercharges its ability to handle queries. While Bing Chat shares some DNA with ChatGPT, Google's Bard is an in-house tool utilizing a large language model named LaMDA. Both Bing Chat and Bard utilize machine learning to be conversational and provide fast solutions to queries but in different ways. Google is the internet search stalwart because it just simply works well. But, when it comes to brand recognition and staying relevant in the mind share of consumers, brands are constantly looking for ways to capitalize on success — their own and of others.

I asked Sag if he thought Bing Chat is part of the consideration for the change and if that was a good thing. "Yes, absolutely," he said. "Especially if Samsung can help use it to improve the personal assistant experience because Bixby hasn't been working well for Samsung, and they've leaned on Google Assistant recently."

However, to be clear, Samsung wouldn't be going away from Google entirely — for a couple of reasons. One is because doing so hasn't worked out well for any brands who've attempted it. For example, phones like the Huawei Mate 50 Pro are excellent in many ways, but in 2019, the U.S. and many EU countries banned Huawei hardware, which led to the removal of all Google Services from its devices. Without Google Services, the phone lacked what users wanted. Even Samsung tried to develop its own OS called Tizen for phones, but that didn't work out either.

The other reason this report isn't so much about Samsung leaving Google behind in terms of a default search option in favor of Microsoft's Bing is that Samsung really can't do that due to the MADA (Mobile Application Distribution Agreement) that they signed with Google. In the U.S., there are requirements in the agreement between Google and OEMs, including Samsung, regarding what Google services have to be included, what must be on the home screen for new phones, and more. In Europe, things are a bit different, as OEMs are required to offer a choice for defaults when setting up a phone, as detailed in a previous report.

When I asked Sag whether he thought the change could open the door for other OEMs to follow suit, he didn't think so. "I think if Samsung signs with Microsoft for Bing, there would be some level of exclusivity. However, it would be enticing for other OEMs, and I could see Microsoft pursuing a broader agreement with more OEMs if it's successful."

"I think that if Samsung is truly going down this path that it is looking for alternatives to Google, which has been so dominant in search for so long."

Going back to what I mentioned earlier about Bing Chat potentially being integrated as a sort of support for Samsung's Bixby, this direction would make far more sense than the replacement of Google Search. All the best Samsung phones use both Google Assistant and Bixby, and while both services can offer similar features, each has its strengths. But bolstering it with a newer, more popular Bing Chat would make sense considering that Bixby has yet to take off in the six years since first introduced. Using Microsoft's product to handle queries and Bixby to do on-device work along with Smart Home management could be a great thing for Samsung.

I also asked what Google could do to make its product more appealing to OEMs, and he said, "I do think Google would also offer some concessions and features to combat Bing to prevent an exodus."

Perhaps if Google were to implement Bard into Search, it would not only introduce a new feature to a product that, on the surface, hasn't really changed much in the last five years. Before Google can do that, though, it would need to sure up some of the inaccuracies Bard has. (For a bit of fun, I asked Google Bard what it thought about the rumor of Bing Chat replacing Google Search on Samsung devices, this is the response I got.)

A little variety never hurts

Finding ways to implement new technologies into commonly used tools and services is part of what drives innovation across the board. Microsoft has been keeping Bing afloat for years now but without much movement in taking away keystrokes from Google Search. So, the brand worked with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, to add functionality and trendiness to its search engine. Because of that success, Microsoft has already added Bing Chat functionality to its keyboard app Swiftkey. If rumors are true, it appears that Samsung is ready to expand its relationship with Microsoft and hop on the AI chat trend.

Don't get me wrong, I'm a Google Search fan. It's familiar, reliable, and does exactly what I need it to do. But trying out new things is what helps us learn and expand our experiences. It's also not a bad idea to diversify your portfolio, not put all your eggs in one basket and all those clichés.

Samsung has been the face of Android smartphones for a long time, and spreading the services offered to its users across different high-quality brands can be a good idea for Samsung's business. But it'll come down to how users react.