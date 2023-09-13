Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV $1600 $2000 Save $400 A unique TV that not only functions as an entertainment piece but can also become a work of art while not using it. Right now, you can save up to $1000 for a limited time. $1600 at Best Buy (65-inch) $2000 at Best Buy (75-inch) $3300 at Best Buy (85-inch)

This is the best TV you can buy if you're looking for one that can double as an outstanding art piece. While any TV can display an image on its screen, Samsung's The Frame TV stands out among the pack with its matte display and other technologies that really sell the look of a painting being on your wall.

The TV also has a specialized mode that will allow it to automatically display famous works of art, personal photos, or you can even purchase art or an art subscription using the Samsung Art Store. Right now, for a limited time, this flash deal knocks up to $1000 off the price of Samsung's The Frame TVs. The promotional deal includes three sizes of the TV, coming in at 65, 75, and 85 inches.

With all that said, The Frame is mainly a TV, and you can expect great colors and contrast thanks to its QLED technology. In addition, you can access all you favorite movies and shows thanks to the TV's intuitive UI and can even play games with Samsung Gaming Hub giving you access to all the best game streaming services like Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and more.

For the most part, this is a great TV and if you've been looking for a TV that's a little different from the rest, this is going to be the one to go with. Just make sure to grab it soon because this sale won't last long.