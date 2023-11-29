Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV $900 $1300 Save $400 A unique TV that not only functions as an entertainment piece but can also become a work of art while not using it. The Samsung frame uses a QLED panel with HDR10+, making it great for content consumption and gaming. $900 at Best Buy

This is one of the best TVs you can buy in 2023. The Samsung The Frame is a unique TV that not only offers an excellent experience when watching movies, TV shows, and playing games, but can also function as a piece of art when not in use. While this TV comes in a variety of sizes, today we're focusing on the 50-inch model that comes in at special price of just $899.99.

While that price might sound high, you're actually getting a really good discount on this model that knocks $400 off its retail price. So if you've been thinking about buying a new TV, this flash deal is going to be a great time to shop to save big with this limited-time deal.

What's great about Samsung's The Frame 4K TVs?

Since this is a Samsung TV, you're going to get exceptional image quality with a 4K panel and fantastic colors and contrast. This TV has a custom anti-reflective matte screen which is great for viewing in really bright areas. Furthermore, it also really sells the effect that this is an art piece, when the TV is put into Art Mode, showing beautiful paintings on the screen.

Art Mode comes alive when the TV isn't in use. Now, that doesn't mean this TV stays on all day, and instead, it makes use of sensors that can turn on the TV whenever movement is detected. Thanks to this, you get a TV that can function as an art piece when not in use. The TV is able to display personal photos and it can even download famous artworks directly to the TV.

Why buy Samsung's The Frame 4K TVs?

You won't find a more unique TV than The Frame. This TV can do it all and really become a strong centerpiece for your living room or office. Of course, you'll want to grab this deal while you can, and since it's a flash deal, it'll only be around for a few hours. So save big while you still can.