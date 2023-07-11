Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV 55-inch model $988 $1646 Save $658 A fantastic 4K TV with a neat feature that can turn it into a work of art. Best of all, it's 40% off for Prime Day. $988 at Amazon

Samsung makes some of the best TVs and The Frame model is one of its more interesting products, giving users a TV that can work as an entertainment centerpiece or become a work of art. During Prime Day, we're seeing some remarkable discounts on The Frame TVs, coming in all different sizes. So, if you've been looking to grab yourself a new 4K TV, this deal is going to be worth taking a look at because you can save up to 40% for a limited time.

Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV 65-inch model $1598 $2196 Save $598 $1598 at Amazon

What's great about Samsung's The Frame 4K TVs?

Samsung's unique TV offers excellent colors and contrast with 100% color volume. It also has an anti-reflective matte display, making it the perfect TV for those bright rooms that just can't escape the sun. But what makes this model unique is the TV's Art Mode, giving users the ability to transform this TV into a beautiful piece of artwork.

Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV 75-inch model $1998 $3196 Save $1198 $1998 at Amazon

With Art Mode enabled, the TV will display images on the screen when the TV is turned off. This doesn't mean the TV stays on all day, instead, it has motion sensors that can detect when movement is in the room, and will instantly display personal photos or famous pieces of art. In addition, you can always keep things fresh and download more from Samsung’s Art Store.

Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV 85-inch model $3298 $4496 Save $1198 $3298 at Amazon

Why buy Samsung's The Frame 4K TVs?

The TVs are now on sale during Prime Day with impressive discounts on some of the most popular models. In addition to great discounts, the promotion also throws in a free bezel of your choice, giving you the ability to really have the TV match the area you're going to be mounting it. So if you've been looking to upgrade or even update the TVs in your home or office, now's the time.

Also, if you're into foldable smartphones, be sure to sign up and save $50 when you reserve Samsung's upcoming Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 for a limited time. This promotion doesn't require you to purchase the device, but if you do in the future during the preorder period, it is a great way to save some money.