Samsung's The Frame TV offers the right set of specifications so it can work as a virtual painting and is now up to $1000 off for Black Friday.

Samsung The Frame 75-inch 4K QLED TV (2022) Samsung's The Frame TV is designed to fit in with the interior design of modern spaces, meant to look like a piece of art that hangs on your wall. It supports 4K HDR and is also a smart TV. In addition, it has access to modern paintings, which can be downloaded and displayed on the screen. The Frame TV comes in different sizes, ranging from 32 to 85 inches.

Samsung's offered some great Black Friday deals on TVs over the past few weeks. But, it looks like the company was holding back, saving some of its best discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. Now, Samsung is offering up some excellent deals on its 'The Frame' TV, which brings art into your home in a whole new way, marking them up to $1000 for a limited time.

Samsung's The Frame TV is a QLED 4K TV that looks pretty much like any other TV on the market. But, under its traditional look, it offers so much more, and the key to its unique feature, displaying art as if it was a painting, comes from its matte display with anti-reflection technology. This allows the TV to display beautiful colors, even in the brightest environments, without being washed out. To hang the TV like a piece of art, Samsung also includes a slim mount that lays the TV flush with the wall.

Although its ability to display paintings is phenomenal, it wouldn't be much of a TV unless it had an amazing display, and since this is a Samsung, you know that you're going to get the best in the industry. The Frame has the company's Quantum Dot technology, bringing images to life with plenty of colors that just pop off the screen. Furthermore, you get access to all your favorite streaming services since it is a Smart TV that is powered by Tizen. You can also access online game streaming services like Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia's GeForce Now, courtesy of the Gaming Hub.

Overall, Frame TVs are a unique and excellent addition to any home or office. For a limited time, Samsung is offering massive discounts if you purchase a 75 or 85-inch unit, knocking $1000 off of its retail price, coming in at $1,999.99 and $3,299.99, respectively. If you're looking for something smaller, The Frame starts at 32 inches and also comes in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models.