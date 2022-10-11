Samsung’s portable The Freestyle projector bundle receives $180 discount

Sometimes, all you want is something easy to use. That’s where Samsung’s The Freestyle projector comes into play, with its compact size and point-and-shoot setup. While the initial introductory price was quite high, a new deal makes this small projector a bit more enticing.

During Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale event, the Samsung The Freestyle projector is being discounted in a number of ways. The online retailer is carrying the projector in a number of different configurations, giving potential buyers a wealth of options to choose from. In its base form, with just the projector, the retailer is knocking 33 percent off of the retail price, making it available for $597.99. It also offers discounts on packages that come with a protective sleeve. But what we’d recommend is opting for the package that comes with a battery base. Currently, this package bundle is being discounted by around $300, coming in at $787.63. But looking at prior sales history, we can see the real savings looks to be around $180.

So what do you get in this package? You get the Samsung The Freestyle projector, which comes with a cradle stand, making it easy to set up. Furthermore, the projector offers auto-leveling, auto keystone, and auto-focus features, making it a breeze to get the best picture quality. In addition to great picture quality, you get good sound from the unit with its 360-degree audio feature. Lastly, you get reliable service out of the box, with support for many of the premiere streaming services. Now, in addition to all of this, you can use the battery base, giving you the freedom to setup up the projector anywhere you, please. While it will vary depending on use, Samsung states that you should be able to get at least three hours of battery life from a single charge.

If you’re on edge about the Samsung The Freestyle projector, it might be worth your time to take a look at our full review of the device, where it received high marks for being quite portable, feature-packed, and having intuitive software with Alexa support.