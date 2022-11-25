Samsung The Freestyle with Battery Base Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector Samsung's projector is tiny, focusing more on portability and ease of use to target first time buyers. See at Samsung

Sometimes, watching your favorite shows or movies on a large TV or monitor isn't enough. Sometimes, you're looking for something that really immerses you in the experience, and in order to do that, you need to go big. We've seen some great Black Friday deals on TVs, but when you need more, the Samsung The Freestyle projector is the perfect solution, and now it's on sale during Black Friday, knocking hundreds off its retail price.

Samsung's Freestyle projector is a wonderful device because it packs power, a lot of compatibility with today's popular streaming apps, and, best of all, it's portable. The Freestyle is capable of projecting a 30-inch screen and can go as large as 100 inches if necessary. When it comes to resolution, you're looking at 1080p, and it includes all the features you'd expect from a high-quality projector that makes setup simple, like auto-leveling, auto keystone, and autofocus.

While the picture will be good, the audio will be great, thanks to its 360-degree speaker that can distribute audio anywhere necessary. Of course, if you need a more robust audio setup, you can always connect a Bluetooth speaker to it. This projector also has a USB-C port, which means you can take it with you anywhere and keep the good times going. Whether it's outdoors or at a friend's house, the Samsung Freestyle makes it easy to travel and enjoy all your favorite shows and movies.

In addition to great picture quality, you get good sound from the unit with its 360-degree audio feature. Lastly, you get reliable service out of the box, with support for many of the premiere streaming services. Now, in addition to all of this, you can use the battery base, giving you the freedom to setup up the projector anywhere you please. While it will vary depending on use, Samsung states that you should be able to get at least three hours of battery life from a single charge.