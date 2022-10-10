Tizen OS will make its way to non-Samsung TVs this year

At the Samsung Developer Conference in October last year, Samsung announced the Tizen TV Platform Licensing program. The program aimed to give TV manufacturers the option to bundle Samsung’s in-house Tizen OS on their smart TVs instead of Google/Android TV, LG’s webOS, or Roku. Almost a year since the announcement, Samsung has now finally shared details about its first Tizen OS licensing deals.

In a blog post on the matter, the company announced a partnership with ODM companies like Atmaca, HKC, and Tempo to bring Tizen OS to non-Samsung TVs for the first time. New Tizen OS TVs from brands like Akai, Bauhn, Linsar, Sunny, Vispera, and others will go on sale in Australia, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, Turkey, and the U.K. later this year.

Talking about the licensing deals, Yongjae Kin, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said, “2022 has been a memorable year for Tizen OS as we celebrate its 10th anniversary and the very first Tizen-powered smart TVs available from other brands. Starting with these new Tizen-powered smart TVs, we will continue to expand the licensing program and introduce Tizen OS and its ecosystem to more products and brands around the world.”

The Tizen OS TVs from these brands will offer all the features you get on Samsung’s Smart TVs, including support for apps developed for Samsung’s Tizen TVs. The TVs will also get access to Samsung’s free TV streaming channel, Samsung TV Plus, which recently received a visual overhaul and a wide range of new premium content. In addition, the TVs will also get Samsung’s Universal Guide feature and its digital assistant Bixby. However, Samsung notes that feature availability may differ in different regions.

What do you think of Samsung’s Tizen OS? Would you choose it over TVs with Google TV or Android TV, LG’s webOS, or Roku? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Samsung Newsroom