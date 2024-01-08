Key Takeaways Samsung unveils the world's first transparent microLED display, offering a more immersive watching experience.

The frameless design and transparency make the line between content and reality virtually indistinguishable.

Transparency could be useful for displaying stats during sports events.

Samsung has been releasing microLED displays for years, but this year, the company is taking the idea to a whole new level by making them transparent. The South Korean display maker has unveiled the world's first transparent microLED display at its First Look 2024 event, a day ahead of CES 2024.

We've known for years that Samsung has been actively working on transparent displays. But when we saw some of the patents of those transparent displays a couple of years ago, little did we know we'd come to see them at the beginning of 2024. However, the company has revealed nothing about when its transparent microLED display panel will be up for sale if at all Samsung has the intention to sell it. However, the display maker has posted a short video on YouTube showcasing what the display looks like.

The microLED display has a frameless design, and you can see through it due to the transparency. We haven't tested the display in person, but Samsung claims that the transparent microLED panel makes 'the line between content and reality virtually indistinguishable', resulting in a more vivid and immersive watching experience, be it sports content or movies.

Transparent display technology may not be practical every time but as a company representative explained to Mishaal Rahman, it displays stats in front of you while showing the actual sporting event behind.

Transparent displays haven't gone mainstream yet, even though they have long been and still are in development. Rival company LG gave us a glimpse of transparent OLED panels at several events in the past. But what gives Samsung's transparent display an edge over LG's is the microLED technology, which will produce brighter picture quality with better color. While all of this sounds great on paper, we can say what's good and bad only when we test the product if we get a chance.