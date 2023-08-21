Key Takeaways Experience the world of foldable phones with Try Galaxy app. Test Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5's unique abilities without spending money or leaving your house.

Simulate Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 features like FlexCam mode and Quick Share on your iPhone with the updated Try Galaxy app.

Explore the benefits of being part of the Galaxy ecosystem and test out key features of the Galaxy S23 series and OneUI 5.1.1 through simulation. Users can make the switch with Samsung Smart Switch.

Samsung has just released an update to its Try Galaxy web app to let iPhone users experience the world of foldable phones. Try Galaxy is designed so that iPhone users can test the latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 without spending money or leaving their houses. From the app, users can explore the various unique abilities that foldable phones can offer, from camera features to multitasking, that are simply not possible with a slab phone.

Samsung has highlighted many useful features available in Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 that iPhone users can simulate in the updated version of the Try Galaxy app. It'll show video demonstrations explaining how the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s big screen enhances the content viewing experience and helps in seamless multitasking. The simulation can also guide the users through powerful productivity features such as drag and drop available in Samsung's latest foldable phones.

Another unique feature you can check out using the enhanced Try Galaxy app is the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5’s FlexCam mode. For the unversed, FlexCam mode helps you capture photos and videos from a variety of angles, thanks to the hinge mechanism. The latest update to the Try Galaxy app can now demonstrate how exactly the FlexCam mode works on Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

Moreover, the updated Try Galaxy app can also show you the benefits of being part of the Galaxy ecosystem. You can explore how the Quick Share feature can help you share files between different Galaxy devices without internet connections or Wi-Fi routers. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 displaying Samsung Health’s body composition data when paired with the Galaxy Watch is also one of the key features the Try Galaxy app can simulate on your iPhone.

If you aren’t interested in foldable phones and are more curious about what Samsung's traditional flagship phones have on offer, the Try Galaxy can also present to you a number of key functionalities the Galaxy S23 series has through simulation. On top of all that, you can test some of the unique capabilities available in OneUI 5.1.1 by visiting trygalaxy.com and then scanning the QR code with your iPhone.

The Try Galaxy app was designed to lure iPhone users to switch to Galaxy devices. Should you decide to make the switch, you'll need the Samsung Smart Switch to transfer data from your iPhone to Samsung's latest foldables or any other Galaxy-branded phones.