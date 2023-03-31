Although it's still early, Samsung's Galaxy S23 handsets have already solidified themselves as being some of the best Android smartphones on the current market. And while it continues to push its devices to the public through online ads and television, it looks like the company is more determined than ever to convert iPhone users to its brand.

Samsung released a new update for its Try Galaxy web app, which was initially made available last year. The new update lets iPhone users experience the Samsung Galaxy S23 running on Android 13 with One UI 5.1. Best of all, iPhone users won't even have to install an app to see what the Samsung hype is about, as the experience runs within the browser.

Now, this isn't transforming your iPhone into a fully functioning Galaxy S23, as the experience is more like a simulation. When you head to the website, you'll be asked to use Safari in order to try it out. Once you copy the link into Safari, you'll need to add the webpage to your home screen, where you'll get a Try Galaxy icon.

When you open this, it will give you a small tutorial on One UI 5.1, showing you how to navigate around the experience. From here, you're welcome to poke and prod around the OS, exploring what it's like to use a modern Samsung Android smartphone. While it might not be the most convincing experience, you have to give credit to Samsung for thinking outside the box, delivering the S23 experience to iPhone users in the simplest form possible.

As far as the Try Galaxy experience goes, Samsung says it's been a hit, with over two million users downloading the web app. So, if you're eager to try it out, you can just use the QR code above to get you started. It's now available in 14 different languages with Arabic, Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese (CN/TW), English, French, French (Canadian), German, Japanese, Portuguese (BR), Spanish, Spanish (Mexican), Swedish and Vietnamese being supported.

Source: Samsung