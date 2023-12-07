Samsung TU690T Series LED 4K Includes 2.1 sound bar $550 $1030 Save $480 This bundle includes a Samsung 75-inch TV and a 2.1 soundbar bundle. For a limited time, you can score 47% off, making this an incredible deal that you won't want to pass up. $550 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive TV that also comes with a premium sound bar setup, this bundle is going to be the one for you. For a limited time, you can score Samsung's 75-inch TU690T Crystal UHD 4K smart TV that also includes a 2.1 soundbar for just $549.99. This is an incredible deal that knocks 47% off the original price.

What's great about Samsung's 75-inch 4K smart TV?

You really can't go wrong with a Samsung TV. The brand has done a great job of delivering quality TVs across its entire lineup and the TU690T is no exception. This TV delivers with its 4K resolution, offering impressive colors and contrast with support for HDR. The TV also provides easy access to all your favorite movies and TV shows thanks to its Tizen operating system, and support for video streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and more.

Of course, you're also going to get a solid upscaling for older content with the TV's Crystal Processor 4K, and the TV also offers support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple's AirPlay. Although this isn't the best TV by any means, you're still getting excellent quality here with a lot to love and plenty of features. In addition to the 75-inch TV, you're also going to get a Samsung A series soundbar that provides excellent sound in a compact package. The bundle comes with a sound bar and woofer, which allows it to deliver powerful sound throughout your home.

With all that said, what really makes this bundle so enticing is the price, coming in at just $549.99 for a limited time. So if you've been thinking about going big with your entertainment, this bundle is going to be a great option that offers a lot of value.