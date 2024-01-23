Samsung TU690T Series LED 4K $800 $1300 Save $500 The Samsung TU690T offers good picture quality, Samsung's intuitive Tizen TV OS, and a massive 85 inches of screen real estate. And now, for a limited time, you can buy this TV for just $799.99. $800 at Best Buy

Samsung is a household name that's been producing TVs for quite some time. While you can spend thousands on some of the best TVs, you're still going to be able to find good quality ones at a lower price if you know where to look. This 85-inch TV is a prime example, with a retail price of $1299.99, you can now score this fantastic deal that drops the price down to just $799.99 for a limited time.

What's great about this Samsung 85-inch 4K smart TV?

The first thing that's going to pop out to you is going to be the sheer size of this model. Coming in at 85 inches, this is the perfect TV if you're looking to get an immersive viewing experience at home. The TV delivers when it comes to picture quality with excellent colors and contrast with crystal sharp images thanks to its 4K resolution and support for HDR.

This model runs Tizen, which provides a fluid and robust menu experience, offering easy access to some of the most popular streaming services available, like Netflix, HBO's Max, Disney+, Hulu, and more. Furthermore, the TV also has support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for easy control of all your favorite connected products. In addition, you can easily stream media from your Apple device with support for AirPlay.

Overall, this TV is going to be a fine addition to any home or office, packed with features and offering great picture quality. But what takes this over the top is its current price, which comes in well below retail at $500 off. So if you've been itching to get yourself a new TV, now's going to be the perfect time to shop. Just be sure to score this deal while you can, because at this price, it won't last long.