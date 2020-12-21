Samsung TV Plus expands to 12 countries across the globe

Samsung has announced plans to expand its TV Plus service to 12 countries across the globe. The expansion makes the service available in Australia and Brazil, joining existing markets such as U.S., Canada, U.K., and others.

The free Smart TV video service now offers 742 channels and brings access to over 60 million people worldwide. What makes the service such an interesting option is it’s completely free, offering access to news, sports, entertainment, and more. You don’t need a subscription or credit card to use it; just an internet connection and a compatible Samsung TV.

According to Samsung, TV Plus partners with around 300 of the world’s leading broadcast networks, content platforms, and digital creators. The expansion arrives following the launch of TV Plus on select Galaxy devices in the U.S.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have seen how consumers spend time at home and how much they value access to great media content,” said Seline Sangsook Han, Senior Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We have seen TVs become the center of entertainment – from being a source of news to a streaming on-demand partner. With our latest expansion into new markets and content line-up, we hope that TV Plus continues to be a premium at-home destination for Samsung Smart TV users all over the world.”

According to Samsung, TV Plus currently boasts 15 million active users, and with the service available to even more consumers, that number will likely grow. After’s today’s expansion, Samsung said it plans to bring TV Plus to Mexico, India, Sweden and more European countries in 2021.

Samsung said Galaxy device owners can also expect “added functionality and additional devices to become available in the coming months.” Hopefully that includes access to TV Plus on Galaxy devices outside the U.S. If you want to see which Galaxy devices are supported by TV Plus, follow this link.