Samsung TV Plus launches in India, letting you watch cable channels for free on Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy phones

Samsung TV Plus is essentially a video service from the South Korean company that allows users to stream cable TV channels over the internet, doing away with the need for a cable connection or a set-top box. Late last year, Samsung expanded the service to 12 new regions in addition to the launch regions of the USA and Canada, while also opening up the service to Galaxy smartphones in addition to Samsung Smart TVs. Now, Samsung is launching the Samsung TV Plus service in India to let users watch select free TV channels over the internet.

Users in India will now be able to make use of Samsung TV Plus on Samsung Smart TVs (models from 2017 onwards) to watch a few ad-supported live TV channels and on-demand videos. Since this service is over the internet, you do not need a cable connection or a set-top box, and neither do you need another subscription. For now, the service allows access to 27 global and local channels in the region, but the company promises that more partners will be on-boarded soon.

“Over the last one year, consumers have been spending more time at home. Their television sets and smartphones have become the centers of their lives, for both entertainment as well as information. We also noticed that consumers now immensely value great media content, reason why we chose to introduce Samsung TV Plus in India. Over the next few months, we expect to scale TV Plus to add more channels and content.” Reshma Prasad Virmani, Director, Services, Samsung India

Further, the service is expected to expand to Galaxy smartphones in India in April 2021, and the TV Plus app can be downloaded from the Samsung Galaxy Store or the Google Play Store.

Samsung TV Plus is thus now available in 14 regions, cumulatively offering 800+ channels: