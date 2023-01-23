Samsung plans to bring its free TV streaming service, Samsung TV Plus, to TVs from other OEMs. The company is reportedly in talks with TCL to preinstall the app on its TVs, giving more users access to its free TV streaming service.

Samsung TV Plus is an ad-supported streaming service that initially debuted on smart TVs from Samsung. Samsung expanded the service to support Galaxy smartphones and tablets in 2020 and opened it up to everyone by launching a web version in 2021. While you can already access Samsung TV Plus on your existing TV via a web browser, Samsung apparently wants to give more users access to the service via the app by baking it into TVs from other manufacturers.

Media tech reporter Janko Roettgers claims (via The Verge) that Samsung is in the process of bringing the TV Plus app to more users in partnership with TCL. If things go according to plan, your next TCL TV could come with the app preinstalled, giving you access to over 200 live TV channels and thousands of movies and TV shows for free.

The news about Samsung's plans to bring TV Plus to devices from more OEMs comes just a few months after the app received a massive visual overhaul and a bunch of new content. In September last year, Samsung updated the app's logo to a new blue and orange color scheme, gave its UI a refresh with a new Dark Theme with enhanced visibility, and added popular shows like Top Gear, Law & Order Special Victims Unit, NCIS, and more.

Samsung hasn't shared an official statement regarding its plans, so it might be a while before Samsung TV Plus shows up on TCL TVs. Until then, you can access the service on your current TV by visiting the Samsung TV Plus website and logging in with a Samsung account.

Via: The Verge