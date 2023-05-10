The Samsung TV Plus app has been updated, delivering an 'optimized' experience for Galaxy Z Fold phones and Galaxy tablet. While the app was previously available for these devices, the new update will bring a redesigned UI and will make it easier for users to find content. The update is now available though the Galaxy Store and the Google Play Store for download.

The change was spotted by the folks at SamMobile, with the app update being released just recently on May 8. The new app version comes in as 1.0.10.9, and is for Samsung's larger display devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy tablets. It brings a redesigned Discover page that will make it easier for users to find content like new movies and TV shows, and will also feature a new recommendation section that will cater to the user's preferences

This isn't the first time Samsung has brought updated visuals to its service, with the company revamping the look of the app fairly recently. The firm changed the look with a new dark mode, a streamlined TV guide that made finding shows easier, and also introduced a new logo as well. Furthermore, Samsung also introduced new premium content to the service with shows like Top Gear, NCIS, and others.

The service offers access to over 200 ad-supported channels, along with on-demand TV shows and movies. Samsung TV Plus is available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and TVs and can even be accessed through the web if you don't have a Samsung device. It's a great option if you want a lot of entertainment but don't want to pay out of pocket for a media streaming service.

If interested, and you own a Samsung device running Android 8.0 or higher, you can download the Samsung TV Plus from the Google Play Store (link below) or Galaxy Store. Otherwise, you can access it by heading to the Samsung TV Plus website.