Samsung TV Plus gets a visual overhaul and a wide-range of new premium content

Samsung has announced a visual overhaul of its free TV streaming service, Samsung TV Plus, just over a year after opening it up to all users. In addition, the company is bringing more premium content to the platform, including shows like Top Gear, Law & Order Special Victims Unit, NCIS, and more.

Starting with the redesign, Samsung TV Plus now has a new blue and orange logo that “reflects the platform’s cross-device capabilities.” Samsung has redesigned its UI in line with the new logo’s color scheme, and it has also received a new Dark Theme with enhanced visibility.

As you can see in the attached image, the refreshed Samsung TV Plus home screen interface now looks a lot like the home screen interface of other popular streaming services. It has a banner at the top with a featured program, followed by a row of recently watched shows. The home screen also has a row showcasing the Top Series on the platform, along with a voice command button in the top right corner.

Coming to the new shows, Samsung TV Plus will soon offer Top Gear, Law & Order Special Victims Unit, NCIS, and other popular content in the U.S., and users can also catch the exclusive premiere of the trailer for Demi Lovato’s new music video on the platform. In the U.K., Samsung TV Plus will exclusively offer the 2022 season of America’s Got Talent, as well as a few previous seasons. Additionally, the first native 8K produced TV series, Das Boot, will be available exclusively in 8K on the platform in Germany.

Viewers in Australia and New Zealand will get the platform’s first exclusive owned and operated channel, Throwback TV, which will air fan favorites from the eighties, nineties, and noughties. In India, Samsung TV Plus viewers will be available to stream a host of national and regional channels, like Discovery, Republic TV, Aaj Tak, Mastiii, Q TV, Pitaara, and Balle.

Source: Samsung Newsroom