Key Takeaways Samsung has introduced a range of new Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs with advanced features for an immersive home theater experience.

The new lineup also includes OLED TVs and a 8K wireless projector, offering more options for consumers.

Samsung is expanding its product line to include soundbars with Dolby Atmos audio quality and ultra-slim design, as well as other improvements to its services.

If you’ve been saving to upgrade your home theater, there’s no better time to start shopping than the beginning of the calendar year. With manufacturers debuting everything from their latest soundbars to TVs, your best chance to get your hands on the latest technology is now. Samsung is one of the many companies that has expanded its product lineup to kick off 2024, and if you want to revamp your home theater setup, you’re in luck.

Samsung has announced a series of new Neo QLED 8K TVs, ranging from 65 to 85 inches in size. The model includes the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, which works in tandem with other integrated AI upscaling features to transform 4K content into 8K. With a maximum variable refresh rate of 240Hz for 4K content, everything you’ll see on the display will be smooth — even your most fast-paced games. If you aren’t ready for 8K just yet, Samsung is also expanding its line of Neo QLED 4K TVs. The QN90D (40 to 98 inches in size) and the QN85D (55 to 85 inches in size) both have Samsung’s Real Depth Enhancer Pro feature. This helps sharpen foreground images while you’re watching and improves the overall visibility of everything on the display. These TVs also include a feature called Active Voice Amplifier Pro, designed to enhance certain sounds for a more immersive experience.

Those who still prefer OLED TVs will have more options from Samsung this year, too. The S90D and S95D (both 55 to 77 inches in size) are being added to its product lineup. For gamers, the S95D may be of particular interest, as it features a 4K 144Hz panel for stutter-free gaming.

Source: Samsung

If you’re looking to upgrade other components of your home theater setup, such as your projector or soundbar, Samsung has you covered as well. This year, the company is adding the HW-Q990D soundbar to its product line, which wirelessly provides Dolby Atmos audio quality. Ultra-slim soundbars — the HW-S800D, HW-S801D, and HW-700D — are also coming in 2024.

In terms of projectors, Samsung is adding to its Premiere series, which will include The Premiere 8K. The company is deeming the world’s first 8K projector featuring wireless connectivity. Brighter projectors with enhanced audio, such as The Premiere 7 and The Premiere 9, will launch this year as well. For more low-key home theater setups, The Premiere 5 is perfect for those who want an easy-to-operate projector with versatility. Samsung highlights its lightweight design, screen mirroring capabilities, and automatic focus feature.

This is just a small sample of what the company intends to bring to the table in 2024. Other improvements and features will apply to services like Samsung TV Plus, Smart Hub, and Samsung Knox Vault. Whether you’re looking to update your entire home entertainment setup or you only want to upgrade a few components, Samsung wants to be your one-stop shop. Whether you’ll have the budget to buy all of the new products you desire is something you’ll have to work out on your own.