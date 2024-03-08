Samsung Save an additional $100 off when pre-orders go live Be sure to register ahead of the event to save an additional $100 off your pre-order. The event will take place on March 21 with Samsung revealing some of its latest TVs and audio products. See at Samsung

Samsung's back at it again, teasing a new event that's going to unveil new TV and sound devices for 2024. While the brand is best known for its amazing smartphones, it also happens to make some fantastic displays as well. The company has a pretty good track record when it comes to TVs, offering some impressive models that seem to continuously push technology to its limits.

Register and save $100 on your pre-order

So if you're even the least bit interested in what Samsung will debut at its upcoming event taking place on March 21, you'll want to go ahead and register using the link above. By registering ahead of the event, you'll be able to save $100 on your pre-order when the devices launch.

While the brand hasn't shed light on what exactly will launch in a couple weeks' time, we did get a preview of what's to come during CES 2024. The brand unveiled an impressive lineup of TVs and audio products at the conference, with new 8K TVs, improved OLED models, along with its Music Frame customizable speaker and The Premiere 8K, which was touted as the industry’s first wireless 8K projector.

All we know is that whatever is coming could end up costing quite a bit, and if you're looking to upgrade your current home theater setup with something new in 2024, it might be a good idea to register and save some money. As stated before, you're going to want to use the link above, or head over the Samsung registration page yourself, and fill out the required information.

In order to qualify for the promotional credit, you will need to supply your first and last name, along with an email address. Furthermore, you'll also need to consent that you are 18 years and older, and share what stay you're currently residing in. Once these fields are all filled in, you'll be able to submit your and sign up for the promotion. Be sure to check your inbox for a confirmation email from Samsung.

Once that's all complete, all you have to do is wait for the event. Once the products are launched, you'll receive an email with $100 that can be put towards your pre-order. If you choose not to pre-order anything, then you can just leave the email as is, and it will expire on its own without any penalties. Again, this promotion is free and only for a limited time, so sign up before the event to qualify, so you can save.