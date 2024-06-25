Key Takeaways Samsung's summer Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 10.

The brand is now offering a $50 credit towards a new device just for signing up.

You can also sign up for a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung credit.

Reserve at Samsung There's a lot of excitement in the air as Samsung has announced its summer Galaxy Unpacked event that is set to take place on July 10. But before the event, the brand is offering some awesome incentives, like a $50 credit towards your future device purchase just by entering your name and email. There's no commitment and if you change your mind, that's okay too. See at Samsung

We knew it was coming, but Samsung has finally revealed the date and location of its next Galaxy Unpacked event. The brand will unveil its next-generation devices on July 10 in Paris, France, where we'll get to hear more about its upcoming foldables, along with what's next in its Galaxy AI movement.

Related Best Samsung Galaxy phones in 2024 Samsung makes some of the finest phones on the market, but with so many devices to choose from, which are the best Samsung Galaxy Phones?

Of course, the company wasn't exactly forthcoming about what devices we might see at the event, but if we had to guess, there's a good chance that we're going to get our first look at the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. There's also the chance that we might finally get the full details of the brand's often teased Galaxy Ring.

Sign up now for a $50 credit

Close

Regardless, one thing's for certain, and that's that this upcoming event is going to be packed with some exciting products and services. And like previous events, Samsung is already dishing out some savings, giving users the chance to sign up ahead of the reveal to score a $50 credit that can be used towards the purchase of their next device.

In addition, the brand is also sharing that it will also offer some awesome trade in promotion as well, with those that qualify being able to save up to $1,500 with an eligible trade-in. Also, to make the promotions even sweeter, Samsung is also giving a lucky winner a $5,000 Samsung credit that can be used towards future purchases.

Again, all you have to do to be eligible for this promotion is to sign up ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event that will take place on July 10. You just put down your first name, last name and email — that's it. And to be clear, all of this needs to happen before the start of the event. Because once it starts, Samsung will close the sign-up page.

Like previous events, Samsung will have a live stream of the Galaxy Unpacked event that will be available on YouTube. So if you want to follow along, you'll want to stay tuned for the July 10 event, and, of course, keep your eyes peeled on XDA as well, since we'll be covering all the details leading up to the event.