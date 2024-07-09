Key Takeaways Samsung Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 leaks excite anticipation for Galaxy Unpacked event.

Unique features like Interpreter Mode and improved hardware specs showcase the potential of flip phones.

Foldable phones' design appeals to users, and Galaxy Unpacked may influence the decision on purchasing one.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner, and one leaker couldn't help themselves but to give us an insight as to what's about to be announced. Usually, leaks like these take the wind out of big announcement events; after all, what's the point of attending a big reveal when you already know what's going to appear? However, this time, it had a reverse effect on me, as it has only made me more excited to see more.

I'm talking about the Samsung Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 leaks that appeared a few days ago, and the more research I performed for the news piece, the more I really wanted one. I've never had a flip phone; all my hinged devices have been laptops and Nintendo consoles. So, here's why Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked may finally convince me to give its flip phones a try.

1 Samsung seems to be doing cool things with the unique format

I'm keen to see what the company has planned

If you had asked me beforehand how a flippable or foldable phone's unique shape lets it do things that a regular phone couldn't, I wouldn't be able to tell you. Honestly, I kind of felt that the flipping design was more a gimmick than an integral part of the design. Sort of tapping into the clamshell phone design but enhancing it with modern touches to appeal to a current audience.

However, the leaks revealed a new update to Samsung's Interpreter Mode. This lets you put the phone into an L-shape with the back of the top screen facing someone you want to translate to. When you speak to them, the phone displays a translation on the screen facing them. When they speak back, it shows the translation on your side. It's a cool little feature, and it saves you from having to pass a phone back and forth.

It makes me wonder if Samsung will release any more cool ways to put the flip phone's unique shape to good use. I'd love to see the company do some cool things with it during Unpacked, so I'll have my eyes peeled for it.

2 The specifications for the phone aren't half-bad, either

Not just an interesting shape

If you're new to Samsung's flip phones (like me), it's worth noting that the Z Fold 6 folds lengthways like a book, and the Z Flip 6 folds widthways like a traditional clamshell design. As such, while they both share similar hardware specs, there are still little tweaks that make each one unique. I reported on the Z Flip 6 leak's specification in the article linked above:

As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, it's also getting a shiny new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. However, it's also getting a nice increase in RAM, up from 8GB to 12GB. It'll have 2-3 more hours on its battery, a 4,000mAh battery, and the secondary screen will move away from OLED and become IPS instead.

This shows me that the flip design isn't just a gimmick; the phone itself will sport some pretty beefy hardware under the hood and it sounds like it'll be great fun to use.

3 It just looks really, really cool

Sometimes the simplest answers are the best

Okay, enough of the tech talk and stat comparison. These things just look cool, don't you think? There's just something about the flip phone design that makes me think "Wow, that looks great." Even those cheap clamshell phones you can buy for under $100 have that appeal to me. Take any digital device, add a folding hinge in the middle, and it activates some kind of weird neuron that makes me love it even more. No idea why.

Honestly, this should be the section of the article where I make observations like "a folding design means it takes up less space in your pocket" or "Samsung designed it to be more resilient," but the first time I flip the phone open to take a call will make me feel like I'm James Bond. And I'm definitely all for that sort of thing.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will make or break foldable phones for me

Of course, this is all speculation based on some leaks. If Samsung wheels out the foldable phones during Unpacked 2024 and they don't look as great as I thought, then I'll give them a skip. However, there's just an equal chance that Unpacked will finally convince me to buy a foldable phone.