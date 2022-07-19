Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event set for August 10

Earlier today, Samsung posted a cryptic tweet, giving us our first official detail about an upcoming event. Now, Samsung has become less coy and announced that it will hold its Galaxy Unpacked event next month in August. It has even attached a familiar teaser image, showing off a foldable phone.

After lots of leaks and rumors, Samsung has finally announced that its Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 10. It appears that it will not take place in person but will instead be a virtual event that will take place starting at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT. While Samsung has not given details about what will be announced at the event, it offered a teaser image, which clearly shows a Galaxy Z Flip. The image leaves a lot to the imagination, only showing off the side profile of the phone. Furthermore, it is shown off in what looks to be a slightly darker lilac color, which we have reported in the past to be a new color, Bora Purple.

There will be deals

As usual, Samsung will offer up plenty of deals and will open up the reservation process for its next Galaxy devices before the launch of its devices next month. Those interested can sign up starting today to take advantage of the early registration promotions that Samsung will offer until August 10. Like years prior, it will offer different incentives based on your purchase. Samsung has several bundles available, reserving a:

Galaxy phone, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds bundle will get you a $200 credit

Galaxy phone and Galaxy Watch will get you a $150 credit

Galaxy phone and Galaxy Buds bundle will get you a $130 credit

Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds bundle will get you an $80 credit

If you’re not interested in the the bundles, Samsung will also offer a $100 credit for eligible products on Samsung’s website with a Galaxy phone reservation, a $50 credit for reserving a Galaxy Watch, and a $30 credit for reserving Galaxy Buds. Samsung will also accept devices for trade-in and will no doubt have aggressive offers.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Both of these phones leaked extensively before the Unpacked announcement. But one of the most critical details has yet to come to light, which would be the devices’ prices. Hopefully, Samsung will be able to reduce the price of each handset further as it did last year, making the foldable handset more accessible. You can now head to the Samsung website to claim your reservation if interested.