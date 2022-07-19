Samsung Unpacked event date revealed in cryptic post

Leaked details are good, but official word is even better. Samsung has officially started promoting its next Unpacked event. The company took to its Samsung Mobile Twitter handle to post a cryptic message, which when solved, revealed the date of its upcoming event.

If you’re a fiend for puzzles, you’ll like what Samsung did in the tweet below, giving its dedicated users a fun way to figure out when its next Unpacked event will be held. The first slide shows off what appears to be random letters, numbers, and symbols. While the second slide offers an image of colored circles. The last slide shows a row of colored circles with the quote “When will something greater arrive?” Figure it out? If not head down below for the solution to the puzzle.

We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpacked — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 18, 2022

In order to figure out this puzzle, you must first take the first and second images and put overlay them. Once this is done, you can see that each circle color has a corresponding letter or number from the first slide. Using this, you can decode the last slide. Can you see it? If you’ve done everything correctly, you’ll have figured out the pattern, giving you the numbers “081022”. So we can now comfortably say that the Samsung Unpacked event will be held on August 10, 2022.

Unfortunately, a few weeks out from the event, we don’t have any details as to where it will be held or what will be revealed. Previous Samsung summer events were reserved for the Galaxy Note, but after being retired, the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip took its place. So here’s hoping that Samsung will unveil all of the details of its latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. If you’re impatient, be sure to check out the newly leaked renders of both devices.

Source: Samsung Mobile (Twitter)