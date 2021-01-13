Watch Samsung Unpacked for the Galaxy S21 Launch here!

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be one of the contenders for the best conventional Android flagships of the year, and we’re really excited to witness what Samsung has in store for customers and fans around the world. We’ve taken a trip down memory lane with a revisit of the Galaxy S through Galaxy S20, and now it’s time to look forward to Samsung Unpacked for 2021. Here’s where you can watch it.

What time is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

The Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on Thursday, January 14th, 2020. Here’s the kick-off time in your region:

West Coast: 7:00 am Pacific

East Coast: 10:00 am Eastern

UK: 3:00 pm British Standard Time

India: 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time

China: 10:30 pm China Standard Time

The event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s website, Samsung’s YouTube channel, and their social media handles across Twitter and Facebook. We’ll also embed a feed in this post once that goes live. For the first time ever, the event will also be live-streamed through Twitch, TikTok, and Reddit as well, so you can comfortably watch on your platform of choice.

In case you don’t wish to miss the live stream, you can also set a reminder on the company’s website and you’ll be notified when the live stream goes online.

Samsung Galaxy India Unpacked

India gets a special mention from Samsung with its own India Unpacked live stream, streaming alongside the global Galaxy Unpacked. This event will be live-streamed at the same time on Samsung India’s YouTube channel, Samsung India’s social media handles, Samsung.com, and Samsung Newsroom India.

In addition to the usual details flowing in from the global event, the Indian event is expected to have an appearance by several Indian YouTubers and influencers, as well as the Indian pricing and availability details.

Further, Samsung is also giving away 21 Galaxy S21 series smartphones to users who answer simple questions posed during the Indian event. So if you are tuning in from India, it might make sense to tune into the Indian stream.

What can we expect at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

As mentioned earlier, Samsung is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, including the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Further, we can also expect the company to launch the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. We’re also expecting a relaunch of last year’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 in Rose Gold, matching the hero color on this year’s flagship smartphones. Samsung could also probably announce a few new wireless chargers, though we wouldn’t be surprised if these were scheduled for release later down the line.

Don’t forget, you can already save $50 off accessories for the next Galaxy with pre-registrations

Samsung has opened pre-order reservations for the Galaxy S21 series ahead of the official announcement. If you want to be one of the first people in the region to get your hands on the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, or Galaxy S21 Ultra, you can now register for a pre-order notification in the Samsung Shop app. You also get $50 in accessory credit when you reserve your pre-order. The ‘reserve’ wording may be a little confusing, but you don’t need to put any money down to make the reservation, nor are you even required to pre-order a Galaxy S21 when pre-orders do go live.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Reservation Reserve your pre-order for the upcoming Galaxy S21 line of smartphones and save! A free and straightforward e-mail sign-up lets you save $50 on accessories on your new device. Reserve at Samsung

Once you’ve registered, Samsung will notify you as soon as the devices are available for pre-order. All users who pre-order a Galaxy S21 series device via the app will receive $60 (vs. $50 through the website) in instant credits towards accessories for their new device.

Are you tuning in to watch Galaxy Unpacked Live?