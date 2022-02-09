Galaxy Unpacked 2022: How to watch the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series launch event

Samsung has confirmed that it will host its first major Galaxy Unpacked event of 2022 on February 9th. At the event, the company will unveil its next-gen flagship Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 series. Over the last few months, we’ve seen quite a few leaks and rumors about the upcoming devices, which have confirmed that Samsung will launch a total of six devices at the upcoming event, including three Galaxy S22 series smartphones and three Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets. Thanks to these leaks, we already know quite a bit about all the upcoming devices. However, there’s probably still a lot left to uncover. This is why we’re really looking forward to watching the launch event live. If you’re also excited about the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, here’s how you can watch it live.

When does the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event kick off?

Samsung will live stream the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The event will kick off at:

West Coast: 7:00 am Pacific Time

East Coast: 10:00 am Eastern Time

UK: 3:00 pm British Standard Time

India: 8:30 pm India Standard Time

China: 11:00 pm China Standard Time

To make sure you don’t miss the event, click on the video embedded below and then click on the Set Reminder button. You should then receive a notification right before the event is about to start. Alternatively, you can head over to Samsung’s website and click the Reserve Now button in the banner to be among the first to get your hands on one of the new Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series devices.

What to expect at Galaxy Unpacked February 2022?

As mentioned earlier, we expect Samsung to unveil the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. Recent leaks suggest that the company will launch three new devices as part of the Galaxy S22 lineup — the regular Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the all-new Galaxy S22 Ultra. The company will also launch three flagship tablets, namely the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, at the event. Samsung will likely have some additional surprises for us, so make sure you tune into the live stream.

Where to watch the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series launch event?

Samsung will stream the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series launch event on its website. You can click on this link to watch the event live. In addition, the company will also stream the event on its official YouTube channel. You can click on the video embedded below to set a reminder and receive a notification right before the live stream begins.