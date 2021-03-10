Samsung’s second Unpacked of 2021 is next week but leaks may have spoiled the surprise

Samsung has announced plans for another Unpacked event on March 17, 2021, which the company is calling “Galaxy Awesome.” The “awesome” part of the invitation might allude to a Galaxy A-series announcement, which means we might see the rumored Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 make their debut.

We’ve seen the unannounced Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 quite a bit over the last few weeks, with a recent report claiming both phones will come equipped with high refresh rate displays. If true, it’ll certainly add some intrigue to Samsung’s mid-range lineup, which we’re expecting to launch with affordable price tags.

In addition to recently leaked information, we also saw a hands-on video that revealed pretty much every detail about the Galaxy A52. The device is expected to feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display at Full HD+ resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also said to be an LTE version, which will sport a 90Hz display.

Other alleged Samsung Galaxy A52 specs include two configurations: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The device is said to sport a 64MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP depth, and 5MP macro sensors on the back and a 32MP camera on the front. The device is also rumored to come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, 25W fast charge, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and launch with Android 11 out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy A72, meanwhile, is expected to feature a 6.7-inch panel with a 90Hz refresh rate display. The device will reportedly pack a quad-camera on the back, comprised of a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto zoom lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and pack 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage with microSD card expansion support.

The Galaxy A72 may sport a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support, and also feature IP67 rating for dust and water protection. Other specifications may include a 32MP selfie camera, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Android 11.

The Galaxy Awesome event will be available to stream on March 17 starting at 10 a.m. ET.