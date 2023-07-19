Next week, Samsung will hold its Galaxy Unpacked event, where it will reportedly launch its new foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the firm could also launch new wearables, tablets, and it could even introduce new audio products. Of course, the company has yet to confirm anything beyond the official date of the event, and its location, but excitement is running high to see the next chapter in Samsung's product lineup.

As you might expect, while it hasn't been saying much about what kind of devices we might see, the firm has been offering small tidbits of information surrounding the event, in an attempt to drum up some excitement. With that said, TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics has shared some thoughts ahead of the event.

When it comes to the design philosophy, apparently, Samsung has classified this into three categories: essential, innovative, and harmonious. These philosophies not only apply to hardware but also extend to software as well. When it comes to its upcoming foldables, Roh shares that the parts that make up the whole are really vital to the entire experience.

For example, foldables are able to push things even further because of their hinge mechanism, and slimming things down, even by a few millimeters can really make a difference. Roh states that Samsung's upcoming foldables will be thinner and lighter than previous versions.

While the foldable smartphones will be the main focus of the upcoming event, Roh also hints that new Galaxy Tab and wearables are coming. Of course, Roh doesn't state what's coming, but does encourage those curious to tune in on July 26 for Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event that will be held in Seoul, South Korea.

