Samsung unveils a new 4K monitor lineup ahead of CES 2022

Ahead of CES 2022, Samsung has unveiled three new models in its monitor lineup. The company’s 2022 monitor portfolio, which consists of the Odyssey Neo G8, Smart Monitor M8, and High Resolution Monitor S8, caters to the needs of gamers, professional designers, and creators and promises to deliver improved picture quality and better ergonomics.

Odyssey Neo G8

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is the latest edition in the company’s gaming-focused Odyssey lineup, joining the Odyssey Neo G9 that came out in June last year. Samsung says the Odyssey Neo G8 32 is the world’s first monitor to feature a 4K 1000R curved screen.

The monitor features a Mini LED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time and offers up to 2000nit peak brightness. It features a similar design language as the Neo G8, packing a glossy white exterior and a CoreSync lighting system on the back that “automatically detects colors on the screen and projects them in real life to create a deeper sense of immersion.”

Smart Monitor M8

The Smart Monitor M8 succeeds the Smart Monitor M7 that launched in 2020. The new monitor is about three-quarters thinner than its predecessor and features a flat-back design with enhanced usability. It has a 32-inch 4K display with 99% sRGB color gamut coverage and 400nit brightness. Samsung bills the Smart Monitor M8 as a great option for remote working. The monitor comes with a movable magnetic SlimFit camera for video calls. There’s also a built-in video calling application that supports all popular video calling apps including Google Duo. Finally, the monitor also has a USB Type C port that supports 65W charging passthrough.

High Resolution Monitor S8

Finally, the Samsung High Resolution Monitor S8 is aimed at creators and designers and comes in 27-inch and 32-inch sizes. Both models feature a 4K panel with 98% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage and Video Electronics Standard Association Display (VESA) HDR 600. Both models also come with an anti-glare coating to reduce light reflection, a USB Type-C port with up to 90W passthrough charging, and LAN ports.

Samsung has yet to reveal pricing or availability details for the new monitors.