Key Takeaways The Galaxy Z Flip 5 features the new Flex Hinge, which removes the gap between the two halves when the phone is shut and makes it slimmer.

You can customize the clock face and use widgets on the 3.4-inch AMOLED cover screen, offering more functionality when the phone is closed.

The Z Flip 5 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED main display panel with adaptive refresh rates.

There's also improved performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip.

Samsung today announced the new Galaxy Z Flip 5, the latest clamshell foldable from the company, featuring a cover screen that is nearly four times larger than the previous model. It was revealed at Samsung Unpacked, a biannual event that showcases Samsung's newest product offerings alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Aside from minor changes like durability improvements and processor upgrades, the real improvement with the Z Flip 5 comes down to the cover screen and the new Flex Hinge. With these changes, the Z Flip 5 is set to join the list of the best foldables in 2023.

Samsung took a few cues from Motorola when designing the new Z Flip 5, expanding the outer screen and making it more useful, like the Razr+ (2023). However, Samsung still views the cover screen as a complementary tool to the 7.6-inch main screen. With the Z Flip 5, you can use additional customization options to sync the clock face on your foldable smartphone to the one on your Galaxy Watch 6. There are also additional widgets and the ability to view more than one widget at the same time. That's good news since you can get a lot done on the bigger 3.4-inch AMOLED cover screen, which Samsung calls the Flex Window. It doesn't seem like we're going to get a similar unrestricted use of the cover screen that is possible on the Razr+, though.

When you open up the Z Flip 5, you'll be greeted with a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with adaptive refresh rates. That means the display can fluctuate between 1Hz and 120Hz based on what the situation requires. The screen has a 2640x1080 resolution that looks to be the exact same panel found in the prior Z Flip 4. That screen looked great, so we expect similar quality out of the Z Flip 5's display. While you can't secure the folding display with hardened glass, you will find Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the cover screen.

Samsung debuts new Flex Hinge on the Galaxy Z Flip 5

Left: Z Flip 5, Right: Z Flip 4 Left: Z Flip 5, Right: Z Flip 4

Another key difference between the Z Flip 5 and the previous Z Flip 4 is the hinge that allows the two devices to fold horizontally. Samsung is releasing what it calls a Flex Hinge on the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 series of foldables, which will limit the gap between the two halves of the phone when shut. On the Z Flip 4, you'd notice a small gap between the two halves of the phone near the hinge when the phone was closed, and it was more than enough room for dust and debris to enter. Now, there's no visible space between the two halves of the phone, and it likely employs the rumored waterdrop hinge that Samsung showed off at CES 2023.

This will not only make the Z Flip 5 thinner, but it'll also make it more durable. The folding phone still sports an IPX8 water-resistance rating, meaning that it isn't certified for dust resistance. However, since there's less space for dust and debris to force their way between the two halves of the phone when closed, the new Flex Hinge is an improvement in durability. As far as dimensions go, the Z Flip 5 is 3.35x2.83x.59 inches when folded and 6.5x2.83x.27 inches when unfolded. That's significantly thinner than the Z Flip 4, which had a thickness of 0.67 inches.

Z Flip 5 brings processor and camera improvements

Though the Z Flip 4 was more than passable in terms of performance, the Z Flip 5 gets an upgrade to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. Essentially, this system-on-a-chip is a version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform with some tweaks and first appeared in the Galaxy S23 series of phones. It's manufactured using the 4nm process, and based on what we've seen from other Galaxy devices using this chip, we expect the Z Flip 5 to impress where performance is concerned.

The Z Flip 5 features the same rear camera system as the Z Flip 4, powered by a main 12MP wide sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization. There's a complimentary 12MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree field of view. On the inside of the phone, there's a new 10MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 sensor that's slightly different from the f/2.4 lens we saw on the Z Flip 4. But, with the expanded cover screen, you should probably use the rear camera system for selfies anyway. Despite having the same rear camera hardware, Samsung has added additional computational photography features, bringing 10x digital zoom to the Z Flip 5.

Samsung is accepting pre-orders for the Z Flip 5 starting today, with more availability starting Aug. 11 at Samsung, third-party retailers, and the major cellular carriers. The phone starts at $1,000, but you can get up to $900 off with a trade-in of an eligible smartphone. If you pre-order, you can also get a free storage upgrade to 512GB.