Samsung is already updating its Good Lock modules with Galaxy Z Fold 3 exclusive features

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in a mega Galaxy Unpacked event next month. Both phones will undoubtedly bring along many hardware improvements across the board. They will also be the first to run the newest version of Samsung’s custom skin: One UI 3.1.1. Ahead of the official launch, Samsung has already started updating many Good Lock modules to support One UI 3.1.1 and Galaxy Z Fold 3/Flip Z 3.

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

New modules that have been updated (via TizenHelp) for One UI 3.1.1 and the new foldables include NavStar, MultiStar, Theme Park, and Nice Catch. Some of the newly added features will be exclusive to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, including the new media volume muted history in the Nice Catch module, the ability to import icon packs in the Theme Park module, and so on.

The NavStar module has also been updated with a new Show task stock feature which will allow the Fold 3 and supported tablets on One UI 3.1.1 to quickly switch between apps from the navigation bar.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not be an ‘Ultra’ phone, but that’s the right move

Although you can download these new modules right now on your Galaxy device, some features might not work until you update to One UI 3.1.1. We don’t know what kind of new features and improvements One UI 3.1.1 will bring along, but it’s safe to assume it will likely be a minor update. In any case, with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 launch is just a couple of weeks away, we won’t have to wait long to find out what Samsung’s new skin has in store for us.

The Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for August 11, and besides the new foldable hardware, we also expect to see the new Galaxy Watch 4 series with Wear OS 3, new Galaxy Buds 2, and Galaxy S21 FE.

Screenshots courtesy: TizenHelp